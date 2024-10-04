Bosnia and Croatia are struggling with torrential rain: Flash floods and rising rivers

Podijeli :

Two severe weather events have hit the regions of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, causing considerable damage and triggering extensive rescue operations.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, torrential rains hit northern Herzegovina and central Bosnia during the night, causing at least five confirmed deaths, although the exact number is still unclear. The town of Jablanica was one of the worst affected areas. The flash floods destroyed houses and cut the town off from the rest of the country.

Mountain rescue teams and Defence Minister Zukan Helez confirmed that rescue and military personnel were deployed to help clear debris and restore roads. Helicopters from the Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina and EUFOR have also been mobilised to support rescue efforts in Jablanica, which was hit not only by flooding but also by a minor earthquake. Severe damage was also reported in Konjic, Kiseljak and Fojnica.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds in Istria

In Croatia, the Istrian peninsula was hit by heavy rain and strong winds late on Thursday night, with the southern part of Istria particularly affected by the rainfall. The local fire brigades were called out to numerous operations to clear fallen trees and pump water out of flooded cellars.

By Friday morning, however, the situation had eased, according to the head of the fire brigade in Istria County. The recent heavy rainfall has also caused rivers such as the Kupa and the Sava to swell, so that measures against flooding have been taken in some areas in central Croatia.

Croatian Environment Protection Minister Marija Vuckovic confirmed that these measures were in force on Thursday evening.

Both regions continue to struggle with the consequences of the storm and are endeavouring to limit further damage and help the affected communities.