Bosnia: EU slams Dodik over genocide denial, calls for work on country’s EU path

European Union rejects any denial, relativising or wrong interpretation of Srebrenica genocide, the EU office in Sarajevo said in response to the latest statements by Milorad Dodik, the President of Bosnia's Republika Srpska entity, and urged him to respect the coalition agreement he signed, according to which he should work on the country's EU path.

“The facts about genocide have been thoroughly investigated and confirmed by the judgements of international and domestic courts. We expect political leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region to set an example in respecting the victims and promoting reconciliation. However, RE President Milorad Dodik continues to make provocative statements that cause divisions and cause additional pain to the victims of the genocide, who suffered great trauma,” said the EU office.

The statement comes a day after the commemoration to the victims of the WWII Jasenovac concentration camp, where Dodik repeated his Srebrenica genocide denial as well as the secessionist statements, announcing that Republika Srpska, which is officially a part of BiH, will one day be one state with Serbia.

Such comments during a commemoration for the Jasenovac camp victims offends the memory of all those killed at that site, the EU stressed.

The EU Delegation also reminded that all those countries aspiring to become the EU member states are expected to respect and affirm European values of democracy, human rights, tolerance and justice, including the treatment of genocide victims with utmost respect.

“Political leaders in the Western Balkans should lead the way in de-escalating the tensions and building the trust in communities and within the communities. Provocative and offensive statements are preventing Bosnia and Herzegovina from achieving significant potential, deter much-needed investments and hold the country hostage to the past,” the EU office said, stressing that citizens want action against corruption, unemployment and brain drain as well as the progress on the EU path.

It also called on Dodik to respect the coalition agreement he signed, according to which he should work on the integration of BiH into the EU path.