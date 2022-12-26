Bosnia extradites man accused of running $150m Ponzi scheme in Israel

Podijeli :

Source: Shutterstock

Michael Ben-Ari, also known as Michael Greenfeld, was extradited from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Israel on Sunday to stand trial. Israeli prosecutors allege that Ben-Ari, a national of Israel, was behind a $150 million Ponzi scheme, believed to be the largest fraud of this kind ever discovered in Israel.

He is accused of defrauding approximately a thousand people in the United States and Israel over 15 years. The Israeli media dubbed Ben-Ari “the Israeli Madoff,” in reference to Bernie Madoff, a famous American fraudster who was convicted in 2012, the Times of Israel reported.

Although Israeli authorities had originally arrested Ben-Ari in April 2021, but after he was released to house arrest on a $625,000 bond he fled the country using a fake passport. In July he was arrested in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israeli media reported.

Bosnia’s Justice Minister, Josip Grubesa, okayed the extradition request on Friday, after a local court had already rejected Ben-Ari’s appeal, so he will be brought to Israel for a hearing.