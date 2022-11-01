Bosnia’s prosecutors forms the so-called Sarajevo Safari case

Share:







Source: PASCAL GUYOT / AFP (Ilustracija)

Sarajevo Mayor Benjamina Karic tweeted that the BiH Prosecutor's Office has opened a case related to the recently released documentary film Sarajevo Safari, i.e. against the unknown persons mentioned in the film.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina informed Karic that a prosecutor has been appointed in this case.

“The acting prosecutor in the War Crimes Special Department has been appointed, who in the coming period, together with partner institutions and agencies, will take the necessary steps to verify the allegations from the complaint. After the prosecutor’s decision is made, you, as the applicant, will be informed about it in writing”, stated the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH.

“The documentary film ‘Sarajevo Safari’ was an opportunity for me to learn that foreign mercenaries came and paid to kill innocent civilians in Sarajevo. That’s terrible. These are not people, they are monsters, the only thing I considered correct was to file a criminal complaint against the unknown foreign individuals who came to Sarajevo and against the members of the Republika Srpska (RS) entity Army, who made such a thing possible,” Karic told N1 Television earlier.

The film ‘Sarajevo Safari’ directed by Mirana Zupanica is a story about rich foreigners who allegedly paid for the opportunity to shoot civilians in the besieged city from territory controlled by the Army of Republika Srpska. The film was recently screened in Sarajevo.