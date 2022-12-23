Bosnia’s Schmidt: What Vucic calls ‘Open Balkans’ I call ‘Berlin Process’

Podijeli :

Source: ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP, Ilustracija

International community’s High Representative in BiH, Christian Schmidt, advised Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic not to transfer the problems from the north of Kosovo to Bosnia and Herzegovina while speaking for the local BN TV Thursday evening.

“I know that Vucic has a problem in the north of Kosovo. My advice is that these problems should not be transplanted to BiH and vice versa,” Schmidt told the Bijeljina-based television station.

Speaking about the meetings with the Serbian President, Schmidt said that they never talk about individuals, but about work, infrastructure, roads, etc…

“Let’s simply put a geographical map on the table, so to speak, and see where there is a lack of a road that would connect the two countries. We are discussing the topic, which Vučić calls the “Open Balkans”, and I call it the “Berlin Process,” the High Representative said.

I know, he says, that Vucic has a problem in the north of Kosovo.

“My advice is that these problems shouldn’t be transferred to BiH and vice versa, and I would advise all politically responsible individuals to make contact with the important neighbour that is Serbia. In the end, the turnover of goods and trade cooperation also has increased…,” said Schmidt adding that these are issues he talks about with the President of Serbia.

He said that in recent weeks he had contact with the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, and that he will meet with her soon.