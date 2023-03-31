BREAKING: Two killed in a plane crash at Pula Airport

Podijeli :

A small plane crashed in the Pula Airport in the northern Adriatic Istrian peninsula on Friday.

All emergency are on the field, the airport confirmed for the Dnevnik.hr news portal. According to unofficial reports, two people have died.

Shortly after the crash, the Airport announced that all flights are cancelled until further notice.

Allegedly the plane was a small sports aircraft, presumably from Germany, as it had German licence plates, the Glas Istre news portal reported.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.