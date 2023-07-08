Bridge and Sovereignists to run together in parl. polls in 2024

Podijeli :

Boris Scitar/PIXSELL

Leaders of the Bridge and the Sovereignists, two Opposition conservative and right-wing parties, on Saturday, announced their coalition for the next parliamentary elections and called other parties from the right to join them in a bid to defeat the HDZ which they called "the corrupt party".

“The Bridge and the Sovereignists will run together in the elections. Thus we have become the second strongest political group, and the only alternative to the corrupt and discredited HDZ,” the Bridge president, Božo Petrov, told a press conference held in St. Mark’s Square in Zagreb.

He said that the current situation in the country, marked by the plunder of the state, whereby the rich are becoming richer and richer while others barely make ends meet, requires a broad agreement and a coalition of “sound, uncorrupt political options from the right to the left”.

“We are uncorrupt and do not financially depend on tycoons. We call such people as we are to join us,” said Petrov.

The parties’ representatives told the news conference that the coalition between these Opposition parliamentary parties was the outcome of their cooperation in the Sabor over the last two years.

The leader of the Sovereignists, Marjan Pavlicek said “we will certainly be the second strongest political bloc in the state, the strongest political option from the centre to the right.”

We have shown that we can offer alternatives to the corrupt ruling majority as well as to the incapable and disunited lef, Pavlicek added.

Also, it was said that the candidate for the Prime Minister will be from the Bridge party.