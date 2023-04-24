British Telegraph calls Slavonia ‘loveliest destination you’ve never heard of’

Podijeli :

N1

The Telegraph has published a feature on Croatia's Slavonia region, calling it "the loveliest destination you’ve never heard of" that is worth visiting and tasting given its nature, culture, and enogastronomy, the Croatian Tourist Board (HTZ) said on Monday.

The feature headlined “The little-known European region that’s making wine for the King’s Coronation” was the result of cooperation between the HTZ’s London office and the British newspaper’s editors after journalist Jane Foster, who wrote the feature, visited Slavonia in February.

Among other things, the feature highlights Traminac wine which, HTZ said, has been consumed at the British court since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and will be served at the coronation of King Charles III.

The HTZ noted that as of June a new direct Ryanair route will connect London and Osijek four times a week, making Slavonia easier to reach than ever before, and that this year to date, British tourists have generated nearly 153,000 nights in Croatia, 3% more than at the same time in the record-breaking year 2019.