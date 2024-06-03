Brussels has seen a 400% increase in the number of homeless people since 2008

Podijeli :

Homelessness in Brussels has increased dramatically over the last 15 years. The number of people living on the streets rose from 1,724 in 2008 to 7,134 in 2022.

This increase of almost 400% is due to a number of factors, including the growing number of vulnerable people in the homeless population. Despite more than 15 years of structural support, homelessness continues to rise in the Brussels-Capital Region just days before the upcoming elections, reports the Brussels Times.

Two humanitarian organisations, Médecins du Monde (Doctors of the World) and Samusocial, have highlighted this alarming trend in a joint press release. They emphasise the need for political adaptation to the changing reality on the streets. The organisations point out that the increasing number of homeless people is leading to a higher demand for medical services.

Increasing number of single women, mothers and unaccompanied minors

Julie Bottu, Quality Director at Samusocial, notes that the ageing population among the homeless is becoming increasingly visible. Chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes are more common among older people. There is also an increasing number of single women, mothers and unaccompanied minors every year, all of whom have complex and specific care needs. Pierre Van Heddegem, head of Médecins du Monde’s Belgian projects, criticises the “seasonal logic” of shelters that close after the winter, leading to dangerous interruptions in care.

Van Heddegem also points to the inadequacies of Fedasil’s (Federal Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers) policy for non-Ukrainian refugees, which leaves many migrants and refugees without access to healthcare and forces them onto the streets or into squats. The non-profit organisations further explain that homeless people are more vulnerable to mental health problems, including depression, addiction and psychosis. The combined effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis have exacerbated the situation and pushed more people into homelessness.

Médecins du Monde and Samusocial are calling on politicians to respond to this crisis by keeping emergency shelters open all year round and introducing comprehensive legislation to protect vulnerable people and ensure their access to healthcare. The Brussels Times reports that these measures are essential to tackle the rising tide of homelessness and the increasingly complex needs of those affected.