Bugatti Rimac to open recearch and development centre in Bologna

Bugatti Rimac

The Bugatti Rimac company plans to open a centre for research, development and investment in Bologna, Italy, the hypercars manufacturer stated on Friday.

The new centre will employ about 50 workers and will be in charge of developing new technologies and state-of-the-art engineering solutions.

The premises will also include the Heritage Centre.

The Bugatti Rimac’s Chief Technology Officer Emilio Scevro was quoted as saying that he is confident that the centre will play an important role in the development of innovative cars and technologies.