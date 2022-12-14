Building permits drop by 4.5 pct in October 2022

Podijeli :

Source: N1/ilustracija

There were 985 building permits issued in Croatia in October 2022, which was 4.5 percent down from October 2021, the state news platform Hina reported on Wednesday, citing data released by the state statistics bureau.

By type of construction, 88.6 percent or 872 permits were issued for buildings, up 2.26 percent on the year, and 11.46 percent or 113 permits for civil engineering works such as road, railways, pipelines, bridges, etc. Year-on-year, the number of permits for buildings dropped by 2.16 percent, while the number of those for civil engineering works went down by 19.36 percent .

The permits issued in October 2022 were worth 4.28 billion kuna in total, up by 43.66 percent from October 2021 when works were worth 2.98 billion kuna. By type of works, 79.56 percent or 783 permits were issued for new constructions and 20.56 percent or 202 permits for reconstructions. The permits envisage the construction of 1,434 flats, 20.76 percent less than in October 2021.

In the first ten months of this year, 9,089 building permits were issued, up 4.26 percent on the year, and the works are estimated at 32.2 billion kuna, or 24.56 percent more than in the first ten months of 2021.

(€1 = 7.55 kuna)