Building permits in September 2022 inch up 2.7 percent year-on-year

Share:







Source: Photo by C Dustin on Unsplash

There were 957 building permits issued in September 2022, which was 2.7 percent up from September 2021, the state news agency Hina said on Tuesday, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

By type of construction, 87.7 percent of permits were issued for buildings, up 2.2 percent year-on-year, and 12.3 percent for civil engineering works (+6.3 percent). The permits issued in September 2022 envisage works worth over 3 billion kuna (€400 million), up from 2.2 billion kuna (€290 million) in September 2021.

By type of work, 81.8 percent of permits were issued for new constructions and 18.2 percent for reconstructions. The permits envisage the construction of 1,500 housing apartments, which is 16.6 percent up from September 2021.

In the first nine months of this year, 8,104 building permits were issued, up by 5.3 percent year-on-year, and the works are estimated to be worth 28 billion kuna (€3.7 billion), or 22.1 percent up from the first nine months of 2021.

By type of construction, 7,049 permits were issued for buildings, up 8.2 percent year-on-year, and 1,055 for civil engineering works, a drop of 10.9 percent. The permits envisage the construction of 13,750 flats, 15.3 percent up from the first nine months of 2021.

(€1 = 7.54 kuna)