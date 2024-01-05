Candidates for new state attorney general revealed

Podijeli :

Boris Scitar/PIXSELL

The State Attorney's Council on Friday published the names of the candidates for the new state attorney general.

They include Mladen Dragicevic, a lawyer, Niksa Wagner, a deputy county prosecutor in Split, Emilijo Kalabric, the incumbent deputy state attorney general, and Ivan Turudic, a High Criminal Court judge.

Incumbent state attorney general Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek said earlier she would not apply for re-election.

The State Attorney’s Council said it would evaluate the applications on 9 January and forward the valid ones to the government.