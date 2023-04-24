Caritas Croatia has sent nearly €800K worth of aid to quake-hit Turkey and Syria

Podijeli :

N1

Caritas Croatia has sent €785,495 worth of financial and material assistance to earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria to date, the charity said on Monday.

The two countries were struck by a devastating tremor on 6 February, which left tens of thousands of people dead, hundreds of thousands wounded, and millions displaced and dependent on relief.

The charity has sent €537,974 worth of assistance to Turkey and €247,520 worth of assistance to Syria, with donations from citizens, companies, associations, and institutions from across Croatia as well as the government and the Croatian Bishops’ Conference.

In coordination with Caritas Internationalis and the Church in Turkey and Syria, Caritas Croatia plans to continue to help the victims.