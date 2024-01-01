Celebrations in Zagreb without major incidents, child severely injured in Osijek

Podijeli :

Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

New Year celebrations in Zagreb were mostly without incidents, including the organised celebration in the main city square, Ban Jelacic Square, where many locals and tourists were entertained by a punk band Let 3 and the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra.

There were no major disturbances of public order and peace, or serious traffic accidents in the capital city, although Zagreb residents gave farewell to the Old Year with fireworks.

New Year celebrations in other cities across Croatia were also without incidents, with an exception of Osijek where where a child sustained severe injuries after mishandling a firecracker.

Another child in Split sustained light injuries due to the same reason.