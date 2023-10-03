Cell phones banned in primary schools in Split city

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

A total of 28 primary schools in Split will prohibit the use of cell phones in classrooms, the headmasters of those schools unanimously decided at their recent meeting.

Pupils will be allowed to carry their cell phones to school, however, they will not be allowed to use them during classes and breaks between classes.

Some of the schools have already started applying this decision and the headmaster of one of those schools, Davor Simic, told Hina on Tuesday that the response of both pupils and their parents is good.

Exemption from the ban is allowed for students suffering from diabetes who need their cell phones to measure their blood sugar level.

The decision on the ban, which was adopted unanimously, will soon be implemented in all other schools in this second biggest Croatian city.

According to findings of a recent survey by the Institute for Social Research, teachers from all regions in Croatia overwhelmingly support the ban on the use of cell phones in schools, while student responses indicate a diversity of attitudes, with older students being more critical of the restriction.