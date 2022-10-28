Central bank: Financial assets held by Croatian households reach €80bn

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

The total financial assets of Croatian households amounted to 601 billion kuna (€80 billion) at the end of Q2 2022, or 1.2 percent up from the previous quarter and up by 6.7 percent from Q2 2021, state news agency said on Friday, citing a publicly released report by the central bank HNB.

The largest increase was in cash and deposits, which make up 49.9 percent of the total financial assets held by households. The financial liabilities of households also increased to 164 billion kuna (€21.8 billion), or 2.4 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Hina did not report the year-on-year change in liabilities.

The financial net worth of households totaled 437 billion kuna (€58 billion), up by 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter and 7.1 percent year-on-year. At the end of Q2 2022, the financial assets of Croatia’s economy stood at 2,851 billion kuna (€378.6 billion), or 8.1 percent year-on-year.

At the same time, the financial liabilities of the Croatian economy reached 3,005 billion kuna (€399 billion), up by 6.6 percent year-on-year. In relation to GDP, the financial assets of the Croatian economy at the end of Q2 amounted to 607 percent of GDP, which is a decrease of 48.5 percentage points year-on-year.

At the same time, the financial obligations of the Croatian economy decreased by 60.7 percentage points year-on-year, reaching 640 percent of the annual GDP.

This continued the trend of a decrease in both assets and liabilities of the Croatian economy in relation to GDP, which began in the Q2 2021 “due to a slower increase in their value compared to the quarterly GDP growth.”

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)