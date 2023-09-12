Central bank issuing first commemorative 2 euro coin

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

The Croatian Central Bank (HNB) will release into circulation on 15 September the first commemorative 2-euro coin to mark the introduction of the euro as the monetary unit of Croatia, the HNB said on Tuesday.

The coin will be issued in 250,000 pieces. It was designed by sculptor Nikola Vudrag and minted by the Croatian Mint.

In addition to its numismatic significance, the commemorative euro coin also has the status of a circulation coin so that, as a rule, no fee is charged for its exchange. It will be available for purchase at the same value of 2 euros.

The euro coin will be available for purchase in banks and at the HNB’s cash desk.

A maximum of five euro coins per single transaction/person can be exchanged in the first weeks following the issuance in order to make it available to the largest possible number of Croatian citizens. Banks are also advised to enable the exchange of a maximum of five euro coins per transaction/person.