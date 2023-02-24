City of Dubrovnik intends to limit traffic around historical centre

Podijeli :

Pixabay

Dubrovnik Mayor Mato Frankovic on Friday presented a draft decision that would restrict traffic in the zone around the historical centre, with the aim of reducing traffic jams in the centre of Dubrovnik and the negative impact on the monumental heritage.

Frankovic said that the draft is based on UNESCO guidelines and the Historical Centre Management Plan.

“Given that Dubrovnik is the first to introduce such a document, I expect economic operators and citizens to participate in a public consultation which will be open for the next 30 days so that the final decision is as high-quality and life-like as possible and so that any changes in the future are minimal. Dialogue is extremely important to us,” said Frankovic.

He noted that the prerequisite for making the decision was the recent changes to the Road Traffic Safety Act.

“We want to reduce the crowds and give priority to the population of Dubrovnik, with a special emphasis on the residents of the historical centre,” said Frankovic.

The draft defines five categories of vehicles with different rules.

Citizens who have registered residence in the zone for more than one year, as well as public transport vehicles, mopeds, motorcycles, emergency services, armed forces and HGSS rescue service will be able to move freely in the zone under a special traffic regime.

Anyone with a PPK (privileged parking ticket), pre-paid parking, parking lot or garage space outside the system of public parking lots will also be able to move into the zone.

A special category is businesses in the transport of people and cargo, while the traffic of tourist buses, 7+1 and 8+1 passenger vehicles and car sharing will continue under the current conditions. Access to the old centre will be prohibited for campers, camper vans, tractors and similar vehicles.