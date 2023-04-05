City of Split’s utility company goes on strike

Podijeli :

N1/Tina Kosor Giljević

At exactly 5:30 a.m., workers of the Split utility company "Cistoca" went on strike, gathering on the premises of the company, but not fulfilling work obligations.

An hour-long negotiations between Split Mayor Ivica Puljak, who arrived at the company premises just before the strike started, and Cistoca workers, during which raised voices were heard, ended without a resolution.

When announcing the strike, the workers demanded an increase in wages and better working conditions, while Mayor Puljak stated that Cistoca workers in the city are among the best paid in Croatia.

Marin Jadric of the independent trade union told reporters that the workers in Split demand that their wages and working conditions be resolved by a collective agreement based on the principle of systematisation, as was done recently in Zagreb.