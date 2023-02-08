Collective agreements in Zagreb Holding and ZET companies inked

Podijeli :

Source: Robert Anić/Pixsell

The Zagreb Holding multi-utility company, the Zagreb Electric Tram (ZET) public transport company and union representatives signed collective agreements on Wednesday, providing for an increase in workers' material rights, social peace and business stability for the next three years.

“The result of exhaustive and constructive negotiations is a final agreement on key points and the signing of collective agreements”, the chairman of Zagreb Holding’s management board, Ivan Novakovic, said.

The agreements include a base wage increase of 5% as of 1 January and an additional 3% as of 1 July, an increase in the fixed part of the monthly salary supplement, which workers with the lowest incomes receive the most, and an increase in tax-free entitlements.

The collective agreements will be valid until 31 March 2026, which will allow the Management Boards in the city-run companies to focus on improving business processes, increasing internal efficiency and raising the quality of service to citizens.