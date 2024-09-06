Conflict of Interest Commission opens case against Sveta Nedelja mayor Dario Zurovec

Podijeli :

Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

The Conflict of Interest Commission has opened a case against Sveta Nedelja Mayor and MP Dario Zurovec, following news reports alleging that he purchased a 1,158-square-metre plot of land for €50,000 and a year later changed the urban development plan in the area of the parcel.

The Commission told Hina on Thursday they would investigate the case and determine whether there are grounds to initiate proceedings.

The case was opened ex officio, following reports by the Index portal, which indicated that the plot was purchased in March 2022, and the urban development plan was changed the following year. The changes included the removal of part of a mixed-use zone, a reduction in the planned green area for a public park, and alterations to the width and route of a road.

Zurovec purchased the parcel through his wife and reported the purchase in his asset declaration as construction land, stating that the money came from savings and income. However, the media have questioned how the land was paid for, considering the amounts of his declared income and savings.

Zurovec told the media there was nothing problematic, as he had transferred money between accounts. He added that he needed to purchase an additional 100 square metres to be able to access the future road.