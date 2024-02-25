Conscripts to undergo 3-month military training in four barracks, daily says

Podijeli :

N1 / Nataša Božić

Four big training centres have been chosen for creating a new young army, barracks in Pozega, Sinj, Pula and Bjelovar, while estimates are being made for another two, Jutarnji List daily said on Sunday, adding that the conscripts will be trained by 650 military instructors.

The Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces General Staff have chosen a model for the basic military training of young Croatians that would last three months.

Under the proposal, the training would be mandatory for all young men upon turning 18, while women can participate voluntarily.

According to those in military circles, three months are enough for a military training that would focus on physical preparedness and mastering basic military skills.

It is estimated there will be 17,000 conscripts every year and that at least 15,000 will complete the training, while the rest would do civil service due to conscientious objection or be declared physically unfit for military service, the daily said, adding that the three-month training is not expected to affect regular university studies.