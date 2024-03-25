Constitutional Court appoints ethics commission to monitor election

Podijeli :

The Constitutional Court appointed the Ethics Commission on Monday to monitor the behaviour of election participants during the election campaign and the electoral process.

The President of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts, Velimir Neidhardt, will chair the Ethics Commission by virtue of his office.

At the proposal of the majority of the recently dissolved 10th Parliament, Marko Ivkosic from the Faculty of Law in Split, Jasenka Markeljevic, Head of the Department of Clinical Immunology, Pulmonology and Rheumatology at the Zagreb Hospital of the Sisters of Charity, and Frane Stanicic from the Zagreb Faculty of Law were appointed to the Ethics Committee.

At the suggestion of the opposition parties, Professor Tvrtko Jakovina from the Zagreb Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Antonija Petricusic from the Zagreb Faculty of Law and Jakov Zizic from the Croatian Catholic University were also appointed as members of the Commission.

“The Ethics Commission is a non-partisan body with a widely recognised public reputation that promotes and implements ethical and democratic principles during elections by issuing statements and warnings. Before the start of the election campaign, the Ethics Commission formulates and publishes the Code of Ethics, a set of rules for the behaviour of individuals and political parties in the election campaign and process,” the Constitutional Court said.