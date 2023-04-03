Construction of Zagreb-Sisak motorway goes on as planned

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The construction of the last, 10.9-kilometre-long section of the A11 Zagreb-Sisak motorway is going on as planned, and the completion of this Lekenik-Sisak section can be expected in February 2024, according to the schedule.

The state-run HAC motorway operator’s board chair, Branko Huzjan, on Monday informed three ministers — Oleg Butković, Tomo Medved and Branko Bačić – of the progress in the implementation of this project which is supposed to be completed next February.

The Zagreb-Sisak motorway is 47.5 kilometres long, and so far 36 kilometres of the road have been built and opened to traffic.

The total value of the project is estimated at €38.3 million.

The work on the remaining section is being conducted by the Colas Hrvatska group and Geotehnika.

The completion of this motorway will breathe new life into the local area and its economy. The motorway will contribute to the better connectivity of not only Sisak but also of the towns of Petrinja, Glina and Topusko.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Butković today expressed satisfaction with the pace of the construction work. He said that all the advantages of the new motorway would come to the fore during the next tourist season.