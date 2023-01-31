Contracts worth €28.5m signed to repair quake-damaged roads in Zagreb County

Podijeli :

Source: Katarina Brečić / N1

Contracts totaling €28.5 million in value were signed at the Ministry of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure on Tuesday to restore the transport infrastructure in Zagreb County damaged by the 2020 earthquakes.

Contracts were signed with six contractors for eight projects to be co-financed with grants from the EU Solidarity Fund.

These projects will repair 35 landslides, 32 bridges and 29 sections of county and local roads of about 60 kilometres in total length, Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Oleg Butkovic said at the signing ceremony.

He noted that his ministry had contracted 39 projects with a total value of €108 million, of which 24 contracts worth €56.6 million related to the damage caused by the Petrinja earthquake and 15 contracts worth around €51 million related to the damage caused by the Zagreb earthquake.

“By 30 January this year we have paid out about €43 million for both the Petrinja and the Zagreb earthquake,” Butkovic said.

Minister of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets Branko Bacic said that slightly over a billion euro was secured for the restoration of public infrastructure and public buildings damaged in the earthquakes, of which €683 million was allocated for Zagreb and €319 million for Petrinja.

He specified that €392 million of the total sum had been spent by 15 January on the repair of the damage caused by both tremors in Zagreb and Petrinja.