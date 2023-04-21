Coronation of King Charles III to be celebrated in city of Osijek

Podijeli :

The City of Osijek and the British Embassy will organise on 6 May a celebration of the coronation of King Charles III at the Museum of Archaeology, Mayor Ivan Radic and Ambassador Simon Thomas announced on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Radic said that King Charles, when he was still the Prince of Wales, was delighted by the eastern Croatian city during a 2016 visit and that this was why it was decided to celebrate his coronation in Osijek.

A video wall will be set up in Holy Trinity Square so that citizens can watch the live broadcast of the coronation, he added.

A royal tram will drive around the city, the one used by Charles III and Queen Camilla during the 2016 visit. A tourist guide will tell the passengers on board the story of the royal family and Charles’s great-great-grandfather, Francis, Duke of Teck, who was born in Osijek.

Passengers will also be able to see the life-long passes the Osijek transport authority gave Charles and Camilla in 2016. Radic said he hopes the king and queen will use them when they visit Osijek again.

On coronation day, he said, the city’s pedestrian bridge will be lit in the colours of the British flag.

The British ambassador to Croatia said that on 6 May dignitaries from all over the world will gather in London for the coronation of the new king and that celebrations will be organised around the world.

When we were thinking of a place in Croatia to celebrate the coronation, we immediately thought of the Christmas message of the then Prince of Wales, now king, with a photo of His Highness and Queen Camilla from Osijek, taken during their visit in 2016, Thomas said.

Of all the photos from that year from different parts of the world, the king chose that one, which means the visit to Osijek left a deep impression on him, he added.

Noting that the king’s great-great-grandfather was born in Osijek in 1837, Thomas said he was looking forward to the celebration of the coronation in Osijek and that he hopes Charles III will visit the city once again.