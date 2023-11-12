Council of EU and EP reach agreement on European digital identity

Podijeli :

Pixabay / ilustracija

The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a final political agreement on the proposal of the European Digital Identity Act, which will improve citizens' access to safe and reliable identification, said MEP Romana Jerković, who negotiated on behalf of the EP.

The new rules ensure universal access for people and companies to safe and reliable electronic identification and authentication, according to a press release issued by Jerković’s office.

Under the new law, member states will offer citizens and companies digital wallets that will allow them to link their national digital identities with personal documents, such as travel documents, birth certificates and diplomas.

Citizens will be able to prove their identity and share electronic documents from their digital wallets by pressing a button on their mobile phone, the press release said.

New European wallets for digital identity, the use of which will be on a purely voluntary basis, will enable all Europeans to access Internet services with their digital identification, which will be recognised throughout Europe.

Unlike the existing private e-wallets, issued by large platforms such as Apple and Google, citizens will have full control over the management, use and sharing of personal data at all times in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation, said Jerković.