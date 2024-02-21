Court again rules pop singer to share custody of her son

Podijeli :

Robert Anic/PIXSELL

The Split County Court has ruled that pop singer Severina Vuckovic and her former partner Milan Popovic will share custody of their underage son, who will spend two weeks a month with each parent.

The same decision of the Split County Court on joint custody was in force until recently, when the Supreme Court quashed it and returned the case to the court.

In early February the Split County Court deliberated again on the case and again decided that the parents should have joint custody of the child.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Popovic has filed a motion for a review of the decision, explaining that court experts were not questioned orally as he explicitly demanded.

Vuckovic’s attorney Jasminka Bilos told the media that child custody proceedings between her client and her former partner were continuing.

The latest court decision says that the court believes that it is in the child’s best interests to spend time alternately with his father and mother, regardless of his statement to his guardian ad litem that he would prefer living with his mother, said the attorney.

“The court’s decision is not based exclusively on the child’s opinion because the child is in a conflict of loyalty, and the decision was made on the basis of the results of the entire procedure,” the court ruling says.

The Supreme Court’s decision of a month ago to quash the Split County Court’s decision in the case caused public uproar, with numerous public figures supporting the singer in her legal fight for her son while Supreme Court President Radovan Dobronic entered a public argument with Vuckovic, for which he was criticised by many of his colleagues.