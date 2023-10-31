Croatia Airlines posts net profit of €7.1m

Podijeli :

N1

The national carrier Croatia Airlines wrapped up the first nine months of 2023 with a net profit of €7.1 million, and a positive change of €20.2 million compared to the same period of 2022, CA said.

“The financial result is significantly better than in the same period of 2019, when a loss of €6.4 million was incurred,” the company said, adding that the growth in turnover and positive financial results encourage further business optimism.

CA on Tuesday introduced the Zadar-Munich winter route which will operate until mid-January twice a week, on Tuesday and Saturday.