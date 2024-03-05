Croatia Airlines promotes its new services at ITB Berlin

Podijeli :

N1 / Lucija Ptičar

Germany is the most important market for Croatia Airlines (CA) and the Croatian airline has the most flights to this country, said the CEO of CA, Jasmin Bajic, on Tuesday in Berlin.

CA is one of the exhibitors at the Croatian stand at the ITB travel trade fair in Berlin. The ITB trade fair began on Tuesday and runs until 7 March.

The airline Croatia Airlines and the shipping company Jadrolinija are regular exhibitors at ITB Berlin.

Bajic told Hina in Berlin today that CA will offer two million seats on its flights in this year’s summer schedule, which is 6% more than in the 2023 summer season.

Bajic pointed to the cooperation between CA and Turkish Airlines, which resulted in flights between Split and Istanbul this summer. There will also be flights from Zagreb to Berlin, Tirana and Stockholm from May.

CA will fly twice a week to Tirana and offer three flights a week from Zagreb to Berlin and Stockholm.