Croatia Airlines unveils its summer 2023 flight schedule in London

Source: Unsplash / Kat von Wood

Croatia's state-owned flag carrier Croatia Airlines presented its summer flight schedule for 2023 at the World Tourism Market fair in London on Tuesday, announcing routes connecting Croatia with 22 cities abroad.

In total, more than 17,000 flights are planned and more than 1.82 million seats will be offered, state news agency Hina said, citing the company’s press release. During the next tourist season, Croatia Airlines plans to connect capital Zagreb directly with 15 European cities, with 120 weekly return flights or 240 weekly flights.

Zagreb will be served by routes to Amsterdam, Athens (via Dubrovnik), Barcelona, Vienna, Brussels, Dublin, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Paris, Rome (via Split and via Dubrovnik), Sarajevo, Skopje and Zurich. Furthermore, Split will be served by 20 European routes

Direct international flights to seven European cities are also planned from Dubrovnik.

Hina did not say how was the company’s 2023 schedule different from 2022.