Croatia Airlines wraps up 2023 H1 with profit

Unsplash / Kat von Wood

Croatia Airlines wrapped up the first half of 2023 with the operating profit of €2.6 million and the net profit of €1.7 million, as against a loss of €21.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022, the Croatian national flag carrier reported on Friday.

According to data from the company’s 2023 H1 financial report which was forwarded to the Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE), the total revenues of CA in the first six months of 2023 came to €118.4 million, soaring 42% from the same period in 2022.

The total operating revenues increased 52%to €112.8 million.

The revenues from transport of passengers rose by 58%.

Croatia Airlines registered a rise in passenger transport revenues also in comparison to the pre-pandemic 2019, the company stated.

The H1 expenses reached €116.7 million, up by 11% compared to the 2022 H1.