Croatia at bottom of EU ranking in terms of road traffic victims stats

Source: Emica Elvedji/PIXSELL

The association "Sigurnost u prometu" said on Saturday that despite the improving trend in the field of traffic safety, Croatia is still at the bottom of the EU ranking when it comes to road accident victims.

The association issued a press release the day before The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which will be observed on Sunday.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was started by RoadPeace in 1993. In 2005, the United Nations endorsed it as a global day to be observed every third Sunday in November each year, as the “appropriate acknowledgement for victims of road traffic injuries and their families”.

An estimated million fatalities lose their lives in road traffic accidents worldwide.

Recently, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic has said that Croatia’s plan is to cut by half the number of road traffic victims until 2030, which means that Croatia’s target is to have fewer than 150 road traffic fatalities annually.

The statistical data show that from 2012 to 2021, there were 324,548 traffic accidents in the country, which took 3,198 lives, while 27,028 casualties sustained serious injuries and an additional 111,533 had light injuries.

So far in 2022, the number of traffic accidents has been on the rise, however, the number of fatalities has stagnated, the association said.

From 1 January to 30 September, 24,428 road traffic accidents happened in Croatia, or 5% more than in the corresponding period of 2021, while the fatalities dropped by 8.7% to 209.

The statistics about the fatalities per inhabitant and per kilometre driven put Croatia at the bottom of EU rankings in terms of road traffic safety, says the association.