Prime Minister confident that an agreement on the parliamentary majority will be reached in the next few days

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday that he believed that his party, the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), would reach an agreement with the Domovinski pokret (DP) party in the coming days on the formation of a parliamentary majority and thus a new government.

“There is a lot of speculation. The most important thing is that the voters have sent their message. The HDZ has once again won a relative majority and the trust of Croatian citizens to lead the Croatian government. We are now in talks on the formation of the new parliamentary majority, which will resume today. I believe that in the coming days we will agree on a new parliamentary majority and then on a government,” said Plenković in Brussels.

Plenkovic believes that a coalition with the DP cannot affect Croatia’s policy towards the European Union.

When asked whether the 20-day deadline for the formation of a new cabinet would be sufficient, Plenkovic recalled that the HDZ had won 61 seats in 2016 and was later able to form the government.

He once again criticised President Zoran Milanovic for violating the constitution and pursuing pro-Russian policies, adding that a certain number of political actors “have sunk into baseless hatred against the HDZ.”

Plenkovic said that those in the opposition who want to form the next government are resorting to “senseless rhetoric” against the HDZ, which is “a political disgrace for Croatia”