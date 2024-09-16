Croatia braces for rising water levels as parts of central Europe remain flooded

Podijeli :

Sergei GAPON / AFP

Hrvatske Vode water management company CEO Zoran Djurokovic said on Sunday evening that the current conditions of Croatian rivers were normal, however, attention should be paid to the upstream parts of the Danube where rising water levels could be expected in the next days.

Commenting on the situation on flooding in central Europe and on the developments in Austria, Slovakia, Czechia and Hungary where raining is going on and where the Danube’s tributary are swollen with rains, the CEO said that forecasts could not be fully reliable.

The Danube’s section in Hungary can reach the second-highest ever level in the coming days, he said citing his colleagues in Hungary. Thus, the Danube can rise to over six meters, he explained.

All the embankments of the rivers in Croatia are in an orderly manner, and our teams have seven to 10 days to prepare for flood protection, and our preparations are under way, he added.

Djurokovic told the national HTV that some of the rivers, including Mura and Drava, are experiencing low levels in their Croatian sections for the time being.