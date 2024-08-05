Croatia calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon

Podijeli :

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs on Monday called on Croatian citizens staying in Lebanon to leave the West Asian country due to the deteriorating security situation.

Croatia has joined a number of countries that have already asked their citizens to leave Lebanon as the security situation there could deteriorate rapidly in anticipation of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Croatians are urged to leave Lebanon while commercial flights are still taking place, according to a statement from the ministry on Platform X.

🚨 Zbog pogoršanja sigurnosne situacije, MVEP poziva hrvatske državljane da napuste Libanon komercijalnim letovima. Nadležno veleposlanstvo:

Veleposlanstvo RH u Egiptu

3, Abou El Feda St., Zamalek, Cairo

📞 +202 – 273 83 155

📱 0-24: +20 128 140 0344 — MVEP/MFEA 🇭🇷 (@MVEP_hr) August 4, 2024

The USA, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Canada, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Turkey and Jordan have already asked their nationals to leave Lebanon.

Tensions have risen since the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli raid in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a senior military commander of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.