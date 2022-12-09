Croatia celebrates World Cup victory over Brazil

Podijeli :

Source: Emica Elvedji/PIXSELL

After Croatia's national football team defeated Brazil and entered the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, spontaneous and sincere celebrations filled the streets of Croatian cities.

Fans poured out onto the streets of Zagreb after the victory. People waved flags, sang fan songs and continued celebrating late into the night, despite the cold weather and rain.

Thousands of people swarmed the downtown Zagreb to celebrate the national football team’s success.

A smaller crowd gathered in Zagreb’s Europe Square, where they watched the match between Croatia and Brazil on the big screen outdoors.

After the victory, the celebration spilt over to Zagreb’s main square, where thousands of fans gathered spontaneously as no official fan program had been organised.

Revellers, dressed in red-and-white checkered jerseys, were in joyful mood at squares and in cafes in all other cities and towns across the country.