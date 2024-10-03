Croatia faces flood chaos: Sava overflows, Zrmanja swollen, state of emergency in Lika

Podijeli :

Anka Bilić Keserović/N1

Croatia is preparing for severe weather. The Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) has issued a red alert for the entire country, warning of extremely dangerous weather conditions in the coming days.

Heavy rainfall is expected, which could lead to severe flooding and other damage. Due to the high levels of rainfall, measures have already been taken to protect the population and property, particularly in areas at risk of flooding.

Farmers have been warned to evacuate their animals

The Civil Protection Directorate has informed the public that the water levels of the rivers Sava, Kupa and Odra are continuously rising and numerous measures have been taken to minimise the risk of flooding.

The water management company Croatian Waters has ordered the opening of the Prevlaka dam and livestock farmers have been warned to evacuate their animals from the retention areas in the Lonjsko, Odransko and Zutica fields.

People are advised to move valuable items to higher ground in their homes, stock up on drinking water and switch off the main sources of electricity, gas and water

Rivers such as the Kupa and its tributaries, including the Dobra, Mreznica, Korana and Glina, are expected to reach critically high water levels, which, according to the daily newspaper Vecernji List, led to the activation of the Civil Defence headquarters in Karlovac.

In critical parts of Karlovac and in the municipalities of Kamanje and Zakanje, measures have already been taken to protect against flooding. Emergency teams have been organised in these areas to monitor the situation and take the necessary measures to protect the population from the threat of flooding.

Localised flash floods pose a considerable danger

Heavy rainfall is also occurring in the regions of Lika and Zagora. A local Civil Protection Headquarters has been activated in the municipality of Gracac, as backwater and surface water are threatening households. The water level of the Otuca River is rising steadily. Civil defence forces, firefighters, municipal workers and representatives of Croatian Waters are on site to mitigate the effects of the flooding.

Due to the contamination of the water, residents of Gracac and Lovinac are advised to boil their drinking water. Croatian Waters also warns that extreme rainfall is expected in the upper Kupa catchment area, with more than 200 mm of rain possible, which could cause additional problems.

In other tributaries of the Kupa, as well as in the rivers Una, Glina, Krapina, Sutla and other rivers in Lika and the Dalmatian hinterland, rainfall of between 80 and 100 mm is expected. Localised flash floods pose a significant risk, potentially threatening urban areas and causing damage to houses and infrastructure.

To prevent serious incidents, the Directorate of Civil Defence has issued several recommendations for citizens. People are advised to move valuable items to higher ground in their homes, stock up on drinking water and switch off the main sources of electricity, gas and water. If the authorities order an evacuation, citizens should follow the instructions immediately and use the recommended evacuation routes.

Citizens are urged not to drive through flooded areas

Those who are forced to stay in their homes due to the danger are advised to go to the top floor or top storey of the house and avoid contact with the flood water as it could be contaminated.

Citizens are also urged not to drive through flooded areas as flash flooding can be extremely dangerous for vehicles. If someone is trapped in a vehicle and cannot find a safe route, they should leave the vehicle and seek higher ground.

Localised flash floods pose a significant risk, potentially threatening urban areas and causing damage to houses and infrastructure

After flooding, it is important to co-operate with emergency services on clean-up, disinfection, pest control and rodent control to reduce health risks.

Supporting the most vulnerable, such as children, the elderly and people with disabilities, will be crucial at this critical time. Citizens are also encouraged to keep up to date with the current situation through the media.