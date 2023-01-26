Croatia gives €1m to help donate electric generators to Ukraine

Podijeli :

Croatia will contribute a million euros to the UNICEF's programme to urgently provide Ukrainian schools and hospitals with 50 electric generators, according to a decision made by the government on Thursday.

The 100 KW generators to be donated will help Ukrainian schools and hospitals to continue working.

Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said that Croatia was thus joining a global initiative of donating electric generators to help Ukrainians this winter.

Croatia actively and consistently helps Ukraine in all segments, the minister said at the government’s meeting in Zagreb.

During Russia’s attacks against Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure, over 50% of the critical infrastructure has been damaged, and about six million people have been left without electricity, the government says in the explanation of its decision.