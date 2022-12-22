Croatia has €7.7 billion surplus in EU funds

Podijeli :

Croatia withdrew €8.94 billion from the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) by 15 December, which is 83.3% of the allocation, and the state budget has a surplus of 57.96 billion kuna, the Regional Development and EU Funds Ministry said on Thursday.

Minister Nataša Tramišak presented an ESIF absorption report at today’s cabinet session.

The ministry recalled that Croatia had €10.73 billion available from ESIF in the 2014-20 period and that €13.79 billion worth of projects was contracted by 15 December, or 128.5% of the allocation.

A total of €8.94 billion was disbursed, or 83.3% of the allocation, and the expenditure of €6.98 billion was verified, or 65.07% of the allocation.

If the €763.17 million from REACT EU and the €597.56 million added to the Rural Programme Development are added to the initial 2014-20 ESIF allocation, the allocation by 2023 totals €12.09 billion.

From 2013 to 15 December this year, the difference between the amount Croatia received from the EU budget and the amount it paid into it stands at HRK 57.96 billion in Croatia’s favour, the ministry said.