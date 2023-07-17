Croatia is the biggest buyer of electricity produced in Bosnia

Podijeli :

Willfried Wende/Pixabay

This year, Croatia is the largest buyer of electricity produced by Bosnia and Herzegovina, which, due to the small capacity of its industry, has a significant surplus of this strategically important energy source, according to foreign trade figures for the first half of this year.

According to data provided by the Administration for Indirect Taxation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNO), in the first half of the year, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s electricity exports reached 671 million convertible marks (KM), or about 343 million euros.

Croatia bought the largest portion of that electricity in the amount of slightly more than 202 million KM or 103 million euros.

The second largest buyer was Serbia, which imported 88 million euros worth of electricity from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the third on the list of buyers was Switzerland, which imported electricity from Bosnia and Herzegovina worth 58 million euros.

The value of electricity that Croatia bought from Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first six months of 2022 was slightly higher than in the same period this year, amounting to 107 million euros, but at that time the first on the list of buyers was Serbia, which imported electricity from Bosnia and Herzegovina worth 157 million euros.