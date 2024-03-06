Croatia issues 10-year Eurobond worth 1.5 billion euros

Podijeli :

N1

On 5 March, the Ministry of Finance successfully issued a Eurobond on the international capital market with a total nominal value of €1.5 billion, which will mature in 2034, the ministry announced on Wednesday.

The annual coupon is 3.375% and the final yield is 3.421%.

The issue was arranged by Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Zagrebacka Banka/UniCredit.

The transaction was completed within one day with extremely strong demand totalling more than €8.5 billion.

The bond register contained around 180 individual expressions of interest from top investors from a number of countries, including Germany, the UK/Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, France and the US, the ministry said.

“The level of interest and the terms achieved in the issue strongly confirm Croatia’s credibility as an issuer on the international market, as well as the confidence in its economy and public debt, especially after joining the euro and Schengen area and strong economic growth in 2023,” the ministry said.