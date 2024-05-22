Croatia marks the International Day for Biological Diversity and the National Day for Nature Protection

Podijeli :

Unsplash

The International Day for Biological Diversity and the National Day of Nature Protection are celebrated in Croatia on 22 May. The focus is on the implementation of the Biodiversity Plan, which was adopted in December 2022 with the aim of halting the loss of biodiversity.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Green Transition explains that Croatia’s location in three biogeographical regions contributes to the fact that the country has a variety of different ecological conditions for different plants, animals and organisms.

Croatia is recognised as one of the richest countries in Europe in terms of biodiversity

The exact number of wild species in Croatia is not known, but so far around 40,000 species have been identified.

In terms of biodiversity, Croatia is the leader in Europe with around 40,000 officially recorded species, with estimates ranging from 50,000 to 100,000.

Croatia also has a considerable number of endemic species, including more than 380 in the flora alone. The Dinaric karst has a particularly high biodiversity due to its special biogeographical position.

Croatia also harbours a considerable number of species that are threatened with extinction at European level. The country’s natural wealth is also reflected in the number of protected areas – 20 national and nature parks.