Ministry awards 500 scholarships for learning the Croatian language

N1

The Ministry of Demography and Immigration is ready to award 500 scholarships for learning the Croatian language for the 2024/2025 academic year. The scholarships will be awarded through a public call for applications, for which they can apply until 11 July.

Members of the Croatian diaspora, their descendants and spouses as well as friends of the Croatian people who cultivate Croatian identity and promote the cultural unity of Croatia are eligible to apply.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, have completed at least secondary school and have resided outside Croatia or in Croatia for no longer than three years. Language courses are offered by the Faculties of Humanities in Zagreb, Split, Rijeka, Osijek and Pula, as well as by the University of Zadar, and regular attendance at the course location is required.

The scholarship covers the costs of the course and subsidised meals as well as a grant of €300 per month for accommodation in a student residence or private accommodation. The scholarship is approved for one or two semesters, with the winter semester running from the beginning of October this year until the end of January 2025 and the summer semester from the beginning of March until mid-June 2025.