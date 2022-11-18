Croatia promoted as business tourism destination in Paris

Share:







Source: Moritz Bechert/Pixabay/Ilustracija

A special workshop was held in Paris on Thursday to establish cooperation between French and Croatian tourism operators, and to promote Croatia as an attractive business tourism destination, the Croatian Tourism Board (HTZ) said on Friday.

The workshop attracted about 60 French agencies specialising in business travel, including EGG, Eventeam, Overcome, Phenomene, Xplore, and The Blue Yellow, and the maximum number of Croatian tourism operators, including destination management agencies and hotel chains.

“We are glad to see the great interest of the French market in business tourism in Croatia. This form of workshops that bring together representatives of the Croatian and French tourism industries is a good way to present what Croatia has to offer in the business tourism segment,” the director of the HTZ Paris Office, Danijela Mihalic-Djurica, said.

She said that one of the advantages of business tourism is that business travels take place all year round and these visitors spend at least twice as much as ordinary visitors.

The HTZ said that French tourists generated 40 per cent more arrivals and bed nights in Croatia in 2022 than in 2021. “If there are no significant disruptions, next year is expected to reach pre-pandemic figures from the French market,” it said.