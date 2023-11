Podijeli :

John MACDOUGALL / AFP

The Croatian national football team qualified for the 2024 UEFA EURO championship by beating Armenia 1-0 in the last group stage qualifying match, played on Tuesday in Zagreb.

The goal that takes Croatia to EURO 2024 was scored by Ante Budimir.

This will be the seventh time Croatia plays in the European championships, and the 2024 edition will be held in Germany from 14 June to 14 July.