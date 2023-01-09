Croatia records nearly 600,000 nights over Christmas/New Year holidays

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Croatia recorded nearly 600,000 overnight stays during the Christmas and New Year holidays when 214,000 tourists visited the country, the National Tourist Board (HTZ) reported on Monday, adding that on the year, the number of tourists was up 28%, while overnights rose by 19%.

The highest number of overnight stays for the holidays was recorded in Istria (133,000), followed by Kvarner (123,000) and Zagreb (97,000). Split-Dalmatia County had approximately 60,000 overnight stays, Dubrovnik-Neretva County more than 40,000, Zadar County approximately 32,000 and Sibenik-Knin slightly more than 17,000.

Minister: In 2023, tourist sector records better results than in 2019

Stressing that Croatia recorded better tourism results at the start of 2003 than at the beginning of 2019, Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac said that the country also recorded 32% more overnight stays, which includes a 10 percent increase in the continental part of the country.

“This is an excellent indicator of a continued growth in demand for Croatia and of our further positioning as a year-round destination… According to the latest poll by the European Travel Commission (ETC), Croatia is one of the most sought-after travel destinations in this part of the year, and we want to maintain that status,” the minister said.