Croatia records record high sea temperatures

Pixabay

Croatia is currently experiencing record-breaking sea temperatures. Temperatures along the Adriatic coast have reached unprecedented levels. The highest sea temperature in Croatia since the Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) began taking measurements was recorded in Dubrovnik.

At 5 pm on Monday, the sea temperature in Dubrovnik was 29.7 degrees Celsius. The highest sea temperature ever measured by the DHMZ stations in Croatia was 29.5°C, measured on the island of Rab on 21 July 2015.

The series of new high sea temperatures continued on Tuesday.

The average temperature was above 28°C. In the city of Pula in the southern part of the Istrian peninsula, the sea temperature at 2 pm was 29 degrees Celsius.