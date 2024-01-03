Croatia registers 20.6m tourist arrivals and 108m overnight stays in 2023

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

In 2023, there were 20.6 million travellers who made 108 million overnight stays in Croatia, which was 9% and 3% more respectively compared to 2022, the national Tourism Board (HTZ) reported on Wednesday.

The data collected by the eVisitor registration system show that overnight stays were at the level registered in the record-breaking 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

Croatia was the most desirable destination for travellers from Germany, Slovenia, Austria, Poland as well as for local Croatian guests concerning statistics about overnight stays.

Also, Czechia, Hungary, Slovakia and the Netherlands were important inbound travel markets for Croatia.

Last year, Croatia additionally reinforced its position of one of the most desirable European destinations, said the HTZ director Kristjan Stanicic highlighting also revenues from the tourism industry.

He said that the results in the pre-season were record high.

According to eVisitor, in December alone, the number of tourist arrivals soared 17% to 394,000 and overnight stays increased 10% to 938,000.

The largest number of tourists in the last month of 2023 arrived from Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany and Italy. The most sought-after destiantions were Zagreb, Opatija, Split, Dubrovnik, Porec, Rovinj and Zadar.

During the New Year Eve, 90,000 tourists ushered in the new year in Croatian cities and towns.